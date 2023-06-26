OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,099 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 1.42% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MARB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 113.3% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 636,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MARB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.