OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. 128,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,801. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

