OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,287 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 6.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 45.55% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

OALC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,914. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

