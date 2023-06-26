Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 73,175 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 73,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,511,265 shares in the company, valued at $43,771,348.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. 10,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth $145,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.