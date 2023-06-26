NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.15

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

