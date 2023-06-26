Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,883,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,299,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

REYN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.95. 18,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,256. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

