Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,610 shares of company stock worth $6,011,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.