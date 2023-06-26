New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $36.60

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $37.39. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 81,563 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 3.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
