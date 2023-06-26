Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.34. Nayax shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.