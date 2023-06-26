Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American International Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,976. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

