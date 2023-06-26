Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.52. 134,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,193. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

