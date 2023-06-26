Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.85. 859,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.