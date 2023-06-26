Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,856. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

