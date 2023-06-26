Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. 6,636,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,132,840. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.