Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 152.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,985 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 56.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. 1,415,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,618. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.