Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Raised by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.68. 90,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,673. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

