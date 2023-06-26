Monero (XMR) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Monero has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $106.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $163.64 or 0.00542059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,187.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00287313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.56 or 0.00737244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00060878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00124376 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,297,296 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

