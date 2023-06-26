Metahero (HERO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $255,012.06

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.87 million and $255,012.06 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

