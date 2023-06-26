Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Markel Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL traded up $10.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,334.36. 4,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,994. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,329.54.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

