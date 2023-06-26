Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.72. The stock had a trading volume of 277,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

