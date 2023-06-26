Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PayPal worth $76,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.16. 1,685,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,093,129. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

