Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,418 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 148,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

