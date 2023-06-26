Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $29.95 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.05. The stock had a trading volume of 598,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,079. The firm has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

