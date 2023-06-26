Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Novartis worth $161,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

