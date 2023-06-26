Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 39,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,109,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -1.54.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. Research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.