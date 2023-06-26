Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.54) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 56 ($0.72). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 66.88 ($0.86).

LLOY traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 41.83 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 150,310,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,278,609. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.12. The firm has a market cap of £27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 151,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,560.56 ($85,170.26). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

