Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $284.79 million and $534,348.56 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 284,279,384 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

