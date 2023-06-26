LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 2.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.78. 39,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 651,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $722,686.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,581 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,476.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,581 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,388,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,506 shares of company stock worth $1,812,319. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.