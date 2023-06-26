Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $739,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
