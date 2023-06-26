Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,789. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.