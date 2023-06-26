Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,789. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 102,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

