Larry Oscar Moore Sells 17,742 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,471.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.20. 467,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 423,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

