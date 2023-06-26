L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $103,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.87. 100,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

