JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.001264.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.89. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

