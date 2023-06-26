Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 990 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 246,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,795. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

