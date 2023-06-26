Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 4,520 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. 617,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

