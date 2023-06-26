Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,087 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

