Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,087 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
