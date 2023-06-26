Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $5.59 on Monday, hitting $774.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $765.14 and its 200-day moving average is $760.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

