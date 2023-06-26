Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.70 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 375,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

