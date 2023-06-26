iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $241.91

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $241.91 and last traded at $241.00, with a volume of 70820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.43.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $855.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 395,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

