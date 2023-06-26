iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.19

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.19 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 17645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.09.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

