iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,418 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. 148,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

