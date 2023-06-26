iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.90

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.90 and last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 336459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

