iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.82

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 1268075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 707,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 149,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,513 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

