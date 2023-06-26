iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.76

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 1148159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

