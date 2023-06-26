iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Reduced by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,090 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after buying an additional 347,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

