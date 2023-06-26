iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.76. 1,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

