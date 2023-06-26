iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Position Lifted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 9.34% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,364,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,638 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LQDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.