iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 627,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,905. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.