iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,920,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $98.28. 93,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,891. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

