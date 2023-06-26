iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,148 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $215,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,369. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.